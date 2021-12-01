Birthday Club
Area non-profit giving several people opportunity of a lifetime for a good cause

By Jessica Costello
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local non-profit, Granted, is giving 45 people the opportunity to rappel off the CenterPoint building in Evansville and it’s all for a good cause.

The non-profit helps children from ages 3-18 years old with terminal or life-threatening conditions, experience a once in a lifetime opportunity.

It’s something those kids may have on their wishlist like taking a trip to Disney.

Granted is giving the donors a once in a lifetime opportunity to help make these trips possible by letting them rappel off the side of the CenterPoint Energy building.

All the people who sign up have to raise at least $1,000 that will go directly to the non-profit.

There’s a 75 dollar registration fee and then you have until April 30th, the day of the event, to raise all that money.

You’ll have your own website once you’re registered to help spread the word about the money you’re raising and to get people to donate.

This will be an all-day event for those who raise the money with trained professionals helping you the whole way down.

