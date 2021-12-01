A.M. Spotty Rain
Mild Weather: Thursday & Friday
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A warming trend will open the month of December that will see temps ascending 15-degrees above normal Thursday & Friday. Cloudy this morning with a slight chance of showers. Clearing this afternoon with high temps climbing into the upper 50s. Wednesday night, partly cloudy with lows temps in the mid-40s.
Thursday, mostly sunny and unseasonably warm as high temps surge into the mid-60s. Thursday night, mostly clear with a low on 40-degrees.
Friday, mostly sunny and mild as high temps remain well above normal in the mid-60s.
