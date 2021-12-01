Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

All-session tickets on sale for OVC Basketball Championships

The Ford Center
The Ford Center
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Ohio Valley Conference announced that all-session tickets are now on sale for the 2022 OVC Basketball Championships at the Ford Center.

That tournament will be on March 2-5.

All-session tickets are $60 through each OVC schools’ ticket office and the Ford Center’s website until February 1.

Those tickets will increase after February 1.

Officials say those all-session tickets will get you into all eight sessions of the OVC Championship. That includes seven men’s games and seven women’s games.

Single-session tickets are set to go on sale on February 3 at 10 a.m. Central Time through Ticketmaster.

Officials say the single-session tickets will be $30 for a men’s ticket and $15 for a woman’s ticket.

You can find more information on OVC’s website.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEA says several warrants were served around Evansville Tuesday morning.
DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville
Coroner called to crash involving vehicle and motorcycle at Lynch and Maxx Road
Motorcycle driver killed in Evansville crash
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Police: 4 relatives dead in shooting at Indiana home
2-year-old taken to hospital after being shot in Henderson
Police: ‘Anyone should be outraged’ after 2-year-old shot in Henderson

Latest News

NCAA Women’s Basketball: Murray St. vs. Evansville
NCAA Women’s Basketball: Murray St. vs. Evansville
Basketball
Local Legends part of Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s New Class
d
UE volleyball heading to the postseason
University of Evansville men's basketball program.
Givance breaks career-high in Aces basketball’s blowout win over Eastern Illinois