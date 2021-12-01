All-session tickets on sale for OVC Basketball Championships
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Ohio Valley Conference announced that all-session tickets are now on sale for the 2022 OVC Basketball Championships at the Ford Center.
That tournament will be on March 2-5.
All-session tickets are $60 through each OVC schools’ ticket office and the Ford Center’s website until February 1.
Those tickets will increase after February 1.
Officials say those all-session tickets will get you into all eight sessions of the OVC Championship. That includes seven men’s games and seven women’s games.
Single-session tickets are set to go on sale on February 3 at 10 a.m. Central Time through Ticketmaster.
Officials say the single-session tickets will be $30 for a men’s ticket and $15 for a woman’s ticket.
You can find more information on OVC’s website.
