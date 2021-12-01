Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

4 killed, including officer and suspect, in Georgia shooting

Four people were killed after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Clayton County,...
Four people were killed after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Clayton County, Georgia, Tuesday night.(Source: WXIA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say four people are dead, including a police officer and the shooter, after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Tuesday in Clayton County, south of metro Atlanta.

According to WSB-TV, Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was fatally shot, along with two women and the suspected shooter.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said a child and another officer were also shot.

The child is in critical but stable condition. The second officer is expected to survive.

Police said they were called to a domestic disturbance where they found the child and one of the women in a yard.

They said that while they were trying to render aid, someone started firing from an unknown location.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEA says several warrants were served around Evansville Tuesday morning.
DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville
Coroner called to crash involving vehicle and motorcycle at Lynch and Maxx Road
Motorcycle driver killed in Evansville crash
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Police: 4 relatives dead in shooting at Indiana home
Deputies: 19-year-old flown to hospital after being rear-ended on moped

Latest News

EWSU resumes late fees & shuts-offs
President Joe Biden is shown during a Tuesday visit to Rosemount, Minn. Biden is scheduled to...
Biden HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism ‘public health threat’
Area non-profit giving several people the opportunity of a lifetime for a good cause.
Area non-profit giving several people opportunity of a lifetime for a good cause
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Mich. school shooting suspect arrested with loaded firearm, authorities say