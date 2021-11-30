Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re learning more about a murder-suicide in Evansville. Notes on the door and a vandalized truck are what’s left after the shooting on West Iowa Street.

There’s still a lot to learn with the new omicron variant-- like how transmissible it is. Japan and France, both reporting their first cases overnight. The head of the federal reserve is scheduled to talk about the variant today.

Plus, Pfizer is expected to seek approval for its covid-19 vaccine booster for teens. Right now, it’s available for those 18 and older.

Today is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and you know what that means, it’s Giving Tuesday! It’s A day focused on giving back to charitable causes right after a busy shopping weekend.

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in Owensboro.

