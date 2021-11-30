Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Talking Christmas tree delights some, creeps out others

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia (CNN) - When it starts talking to you, a Christmas tree in a Canadian mall may have you thinking you’ve had a little too much eggnog.

Woody, the talking tree, is creeping out some people and delighting others.

The 56-foot tree with a face resides at the Mic Mac mall in Nova Scotia, Canada. His very own Twitter account describes him as a “chatty coniferous with a penchant for small talk in malls.”

Everyone is talking about Woody, from little kids to Jimmy Fallon.

He even got makeover during his 15-year absence, the mall manager said.

While she joked that he was away at the “North Pole,” his absence was actually because the mall changed management.

Woody is not without his problems, like a lazy eye that occasionally has to be propped open with a pole.

Nonetheless, Woody is inspiring kiddie sketches, embroidery, tree ornaments and, possibly, nightmares.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
911 calls tell more about Taylor Ave. shooting
Police: Man shot while trying to break into home in Evansville
Police: Juvenile taken to hospital after being shot in Henderson
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Daviess Co. open
5 people hospitalized after car catches fire during crash

Latest News

Deputies: 19-year-old flown to hospital after being rear-ended on moped
President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a...
LIVE: Biden to sign 4 veterans-related bills into law
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health preview
Mississippi abortion rights case heads to Supreme Court
Foster Care in the U.S.
Evansville non-profit asking for help this ‘Giving Tuesday’
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health preview
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health preview