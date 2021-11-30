Posey Co. Sheriff’s Office using new app to inform residents

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - People in Posey County now have a new way to connect with law enforcement right at their fingertips.

The Posey County Sheriff’s Office released a new app that alerts residents about urgent situations, including car accidents that could affect traffic.

Other key features include easy access to the list of county jail inmates and locations of registered sex offenders.

Sheriff Tom Latham says he hopes the new technology will help his department be more transparent.

“This allows, although it’s not person-to-person, more of a relation between the sheriff’s office and the community in which we serve. So that hopefully will tie in a little bit more of a stronger relationship so people are aware of what’s going on in the community,” said Sheriff Tom Latham.

You can also submit tips to the sheriff’s office directly through the app. You can download it for free on Android and Apple devices.

