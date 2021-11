OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating after they found a home shot Monday night.

Officers say they responded to the call around 6:30 in the 3400 block of Comanche Place.

They say they found an occupied home that was hit several times by gunfire.

If you know anything about this, you are asked to call the police.

