Police investigating after man found shot in Owensboro

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was found shot in Owensboro.

Police say they were called around 5:45 p.m. Monday to the 700 block of Elm Street.

Officers say the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. They say his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270687-8484.

