Pete strikes again, donates $3K to Easterseals

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pete is back again to help Easterseals.

Officials say the anonymous donor has dropped off 41 donations over the past 31 years.

They say he called just after noon Monday, telling the staff they could find his latest donation on the chain link fence outside their headquarters.

"Pete" makes 41st donation to Easterseals
There, the staff says they found a bag shaped like a Christmas tree. It had light up bulbs with rolled up $100 bills in between, totaling $3,000.

"Pete" makes 41st donation to Easterseals
Staff members say they will use the money to act as Pete’s elves and buy gifts for children with disabilities who are served by Easterseals.

They say, as usual, Pete’s gift included a note that says, “You will hear from me again.”

"Pete" makes 41st donation to Easterseals
Officials say, since 1990, Pete’s donations have surpassed $100,000.

