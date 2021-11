MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews in Madisonville will continue paving U.S. 41-A through the end of this week.

Drivers should be aware of lane or road closures throughout the project, along with reduced speed limits.

Flaggers will be on-site for traffic control.

Work is expected to wrap up later this week.

