Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

More limits on corporal punishment in schools recommended

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky education officials plan to discuss a proposal that would add more limits on the use of corporal punishment in schools where it’s still allowed.

The Daily News reports a proposed administrative regulation will be up for discussion Wednesday during a Kentucky Board of Education meeting.

Most Kentucky schools no longer allow physical force to be used for discipline.

The newspaper reports more than 150 school districts prohibit corporal punishment, four permit it and 11 have no clear policy.

The proposal would exempt some students and limit its use on others.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
DEA says several warrants were served around Evansville Tuesday morning.
DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville
Daviess Co. open
5 people hospitalized after car catches fire during crash
911 calls tell more about Taylor Ave. shooting
Police: Man shot while trying to break into home in Evansville
(MGN)
Police investigating after man found shot in Owensboro

Latest News

Police: 2-year-old taken to hospital after being shot in Henderson
DEA says several warrants were served around Evansville Tuesday morning.
DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville
Green River District reports 4 new COVID deaths, 585 cases over past week
DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville.
DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville