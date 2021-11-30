Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Man accused of firing gun at Atlanta airport turns self in

In this undated booking photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department is suspect Kenny Wells....
In this undated booking photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department is suspect Kenny Wells. Authorities say a passenger awaiting a bag search at the Atlanta airport's main security checkpoint reached into the bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary FAA ground stop on flights Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2021, officials said. Police said later Saturday evening that they had identified the passenger as a 42-year-old convicted felon, Wells, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.(Atlanta Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a man accused of accidentally firing a gun in his bag at the Atlanta airport has turned himself in.

Police say 42-year-old Kenny Wells was waiting at a security checkpoint Nov. 20 when his bag was pulled aside for a secondary check.

Police say he lunged into his bag and grabbed a gun, causing it to fire.

Wells then fled with the gun, which was later found in an airport trashcan.

Police said Tuesday that Wells had turned himself in to the Clayton County jail.

The discharge of the gun caused temporary chaos and prompted a temporary ground stop on flights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEA says several warrants were served around Evansville Tuesday morning.
DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Daviess Co. open
5 people hospitalized after car catches fire during crash
911 calls tell more about Taylor Ave. shooting
Police: Man shot while trying to break into home in Evansville
(MGN)
Police investigating after man found shot in Owensboro

Latest News

Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
LIVE: Authorities say student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
Biden sells infrastructure bill at Minnesota tech college
Three people died and six were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a high school in...
At least 3 killed, others injured in Michigan school shooting
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
1st of 4 accusers takes stand at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
FDA panel narrowly backs COVID-19 pill from Merck