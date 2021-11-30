Ivy Tech to make announcement regarding opportunities for Latino students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech is holding a news conference regarding opportunities for Latino students on Tueday.

School officials say this announcement will benefit any Latino individual who would like to attend college, but may not be able to benefit from federal or student aid in order to attend.

It’s happening at 1 p.m. in their Visual Arts Center.

