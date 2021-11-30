Birthday Club
Ivy Tech to make announcement regarding opportunities for Latino students

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech is holding a news conference regarding opportunities for Latino students on Tueday.

School officials say this announcement will benefit any Latino individual who would like to attend college, but may not be able to benefit from federal or student aid in order to attend.

It’s happening at 1 p.m. in their Visual Arts Center.

