Ind. reports 117 new COVID deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,080 new COVID-19 cases and 117 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,101,185 cases and 16,970 deaths.

The state map shows one new death in both Spencer and Warrick Counties.

It shows 96 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 56 new cases in Warrick County, 41 new cases in Dubois County, 20 new cases in Perry County, 17 new cases in Gibson County, 15 new cases in Spencer County, nine new cases in Pike County, and eight new cases in Posey County,

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 34,317 cases, 495 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,751 cases, 139 deaths

Warrick Co. - 12,051 cases, 190 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,851 cases, 53 deaths

Posey Co. - 4,040 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 7,019 cases, 118 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,573 cases, 47 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,450 cases, 44 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.