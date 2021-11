Hadi Shrine holding Winter Wonder Progressive Half Pot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hadi Shriners are holding a half pot this winter.

The virtual drawing will be held Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. - just in time for Christmas.

Tickets prices are:

$5 for one ticket

$10 for 3 tickets

$20 for 20 tickets

$40 for 50 tickets

$100 for 150 tickets

Here are selling times and locations or the Hadi Shrine Winter Wonder Progressive Half Pot:

Week 1:

Friday Dec. 3 - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 4 - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 5 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Week 2:

Friday, Dec. 10 - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 11 - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 12 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Week 3:

Friday Dec 17 - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday Dec 18 - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday Dec 19 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Here are the locations to buy. It’s cash only.

Evansville (East) Morgan Ave. & Green River Rd. Evansville, Indiana 47715 (Behind Stanton Optical)

Evansville (West) Lloyd Expressway & St. Joseph Ave. Evansville, Indiana 47712 (In The Old Mead Johnson Parking Lot)

Evansville (North) North Park Shopping Center 4400 N. First Ave. Evansville, Indiana 47710 (Next To Burger King)

Evansville (Downtown) Hadi Temple 6 Walnut St Evansville, Indiana 47708 (In the Hadi Circus Ticket Building)

Princeton, Indiana 2825 W. Broadway St. Princeton, Indiana 47670 (Shopping Center Across From The Walmart)

Vincennes, Indiana 2655 N. 6th St. Vincennes, Indiana 47670 (In the Knox County Shrine Club Parking Lot)

Huntingburg, Indiana 309 N Main St. Huntingburg, Indiana 47542 (Huntingburg Machine Works)

