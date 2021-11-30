Green River District reports 4 new COVID deaths, 585 cases over past week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 585 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and four related deaths over the past week.

Of the new cases, they say 309 were in Daviess County, 93 were in Henderson County, 87 were in Ohio County, 32 were in McLean County, 31 were in Union County, 24 were in Hancock County and there were nine new cases in Webster County.

Of the newly reported deaths, one was a resident of Daviess County, one was from Henderson County, another came out of Ohio County and the last was a resident of Union County.

Health officials say 21 additional deaths were added after a review by the state mortality review team. They say those deaths were all from January 2021 or earlier.

The current seven-day average for new cases in the seven-county district is now 83.4 new cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky. Our last report from the Green River District was last Tuesday.

Daviess Co. - 17,981 cases, 281 deaths, 54.87% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 5,806 cases, 96 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 8,810 cases, 216 deaths

Ohio Co. - 4,735 cases, 87 deaths, 41.36% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 8,175 cases, 126 deaths, 52.20% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,533 cases, 42 deaths, 48.15% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,561 cases, 42 deaths, 50.77% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,533 cases, 40 deaths, 42.54% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,427 cases, 19 deaths, 60.88% vaccinated

