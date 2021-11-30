A few showers Wednesday, mid 60s to finish the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s on Tuesday. Clouds will overtake the region Tuesday night and bring a few widely scattered showers into the Tri-State for the first half of Wednesday. As winds shift around to the southeast, temps will perk up into the upper 50s on Wednesday. Stronger southwest winds will carry even milder air into the Ohio Valley on Thursday and Friday. Mainly sunny both days with highs in the middle 60s. Another cold front will slide through the area over the weekend. Temps will drop back into the lower 50s to mid 40s Saturday through Monday. Rain chances are best on Sunday and Monday.

