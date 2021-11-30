Evansville non-profit asking for help this ‘Giving Tuesday’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Giving Tuesday” is a day focused on giving back to charitable causes right after a busy shopping weekend.

There are plenty of area causes to choose from, but a new Evansville non-profit is asking for your help.

Foster Care in the U.S. will be the first permanent specific housing for ages 18 to 24-year-olds.

The executive director, Jessica Angelique, says they’re not yet open due to delays caused by the pandemic and some other barriers.

She says their mission is to improve the outcomes of homeless foster care youth and young adults in the Tri-State area.

Angelique says they’re hoping to be open early next year.

“We are still in need of raising the $60,000 for the home and that money is going to go towards a lot of things,” she said. “It’s definitely going towards the concrete. We need a concrete pad in the front and the back of the home. We definitely need storage. We need at least a one and a half, two-car garage for storage cause the home really doesn’t allow for overflow and we’re using every single inch of that. And we also need that money for security.”

You can support Foster Care in the U.S. here.

You can also find more information on the non-profit on their Facebook page.

