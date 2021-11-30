Early Sunshine, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny this morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon with warmer high temps the mid-50s. Tonight, mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-30s.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance of morning showers. Clearing during the afternoon with high temps in the upper 50s. Wednesday night, partly cloudy with lows temps in the mid-40s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and unseasonably warm as high temps surge into the mid-60s. Thursday night, mostly clear with a low on 40-degrees.

Friday, mostly sunny and mild as high temps remain well above normal in the mid-60s.

