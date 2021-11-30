Birthday Club
Dubois Co. holding pediatric vaccine clinic

(WILX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Health Department is holding a pediatric vaccine clinic for kids five and up.

It’s from 3:30 to 6 Tuesday at the Health Department.

Health officials say a parent needs to be present for anyone five to 18-years-old or consent for vaccination form must be completed, along with a copy of the parent’s ID and insurance card.

No appointment is needed.

You are asked to have an ID and insurance card if available ready when you arrive at the clinic.

