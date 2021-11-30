Downtown Evansville holding Christmas event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District is hosting their eighth annual Christmas event Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be on Main Street between Second and Fourth Streets.

Officials say there are a several family-oriented activities planned including free photos with Santa, visits with Comet the Reindeer, “reindeer” pony rides from Lil’ Rexings’ Pony Express, holiday craft stations, a snow machine, costume characters, giant inflatable photo points, a ‘walk-in snow globe,’ and a 30-foot high Ferris Wheel on the 300 block of Main Street.

Specialty vendors selling roasted nuts (free samples will be available while supplies last), baked goods, children’s educational toys, clothing, craft made musical instruments, and more will be set up in the Pop Up at Stratman’s at 401 Main Street.

You can also mail your children’s letters to Santa in Santa’s Mailbox at the corner of 3rd & Main.

The letters must be placed in the box by December 15 with a name and return address to receive a response from Santa Claus before Christmas.

“The holiday season is a time for memory-making, and we’re ready to create special memories for you and your loved ones during A Downtown Christmas. We invite the community to see our holiday décor, shop and dine Downtown, and enjoy the day with many free, family friendly activities,” said Josh Armstrong, president, EID.

Shops and restaurants along Main Street and throughout Downtown will be open for business.

The EID will have a tent at 318 Main Street to sell Downtown Evansville merchandise, including commemorative holiday t-shirts and sweatshirts.

Visitors can take photos with the EID holiday décor, including holiday lights along Riverside Dr, the new Tunnel of Light featuring more than 13,00 lights (One Main St), the lighted archway and 12′ nutcrackers (2nd & Main), the Heart of Downtown Evansville (212 Main Street at the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana), Santa’s Little Helpers Alley (213 Main Street by Evansville Eyecare Associates), the new Christmas Tree lot (22 Main Street by Zuki Downtown), a 10′ lighted tree (400 block of Main), an 11′ Snowflake with more than 3,000 lights (500 block of Main), and the City of Evansville Christmas Tree (Civic Center).

