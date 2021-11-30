Deputies: 19-year-old flown to hospital after being rear-ended on moped

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A 19-year-old was flown to a hospital in Nashville after deputies say he was hit by a truck while on a moped on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, Ezra Carter was traveling west in the area of 3955 Anton Road in Madisonville when a Ford F250 rear-ended him.

They say Carter was thrown from the moped and was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Deputies say the crash is still under investigation.

