DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the DEA say the U.S. Marshal’s Federal Task Force, the FBI and local law enforcement agencies are cooperating in an operation.

They tell us they are serving federal search and arrest warrants.

Officials say they are conducting a large drug enforcement operation in the Evansville area.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff, the investigation initially had 25-30 targets and they’ve been making a few arrests over the past few weeks.

The sheriff says Tuesday is their last day executing the search warrants. He says they started about 6 a.m.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.