Crews working on drain replacement on KY 493

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will start working on a cross drain replacement on KY 493 Tuesday in Webster County.

The culvert replacement is south of Wheatcroft and west of clay.

It’s also adjacent to the rail line.

Work is expected to start between 8 a.m. and wrap up around 4 p.m.

There will not be a detour, so drivers should find an alternate route during this time.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

