Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Coroner called to crash in Evansville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash at Lynch and Maxx.

It happened before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers tell us the coroner was called to the scene.

Evansville Police say it involves a motorcycle.

Our crew on scene says the door of a car is smashed, and the motorcycle is destroyed.

AMR and EFD have left the scene, but as of 6:35 p.m., police were still there.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEA says several warrants were served around Evansville Tuesday morning.
DEA: Federal & local authorities serve warrants around Evansville
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Neighbors react to apparent murder-suicide in Evansville
Daviess Co. open
5 people hospitalized after car catches fire during crash
911 calls tell more about Taylor Ave. shooting
Police: Man shot while trying to break into home in Evansville
(MGN)
Police investigating after man found shot in Owensboro

Latest News

Deputy Bryan Hicks.
Sheriff gives update on deputy shot in the line of duty
Posey Co. Sheriff's Office app
Posey Co. Sheriff’s Office using new app to inform residents
Santa’s Mailbox in Downtown Evansville
Downtown Evansville holding Christmas event
2-year-old taken to hospital after being shot in Henderson
2-year-old taken to hospital after being shot in Henderson