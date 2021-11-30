Coroner called to crash in Evansville
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash at Lynch and Maxx.
It happened before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Dispatchers tell us the coroner was called to the scene.
Evansville Police say it involves a motorcycle.
Our crew on scene says the door of a car is smashed, and the motorcycle is destroyed.
AMR and EFD have left the scene, but as of 6:35 p.m., police were still there.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.