Coroner called to crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash at Lynch and Maxx.

It happened before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers tell us the coroner was called to the scene.

Evansville Police say it involves a motorcycle.

Our crew on scene says the door of a car is smashed, and the motorcycle is destroyed.

AMR and EFD have left the scene, but as of 6:35 p.m., police were still there.

