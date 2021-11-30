Birthday Club
Coffee cup leads to arrest of man accused of raping woman, leaving her for dead

By WHDH Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts say they used a coffee cup to track down a suspect charged in the rape, assault and attempted murder of a 48-year-old woman on a hiking trail.

Brady McCue, 28, was arraigned Monday on several charges, including armed assault to murder, kidnapping and aggravated rape. He is accused of attacking a stranger on a hiking trail Friday morning at the Middlesex Fells Reservation.

Prosecutors say McCue struck the 48-year-old victim in the head with a rock 14 times before he dragged her off the trail and raped her. The victim told investigators he then tossed his jacket over her and left her for dead.

But the victim survived, despite severe wounds to her head and face, and gave police the information they needed to catch her alleged attacker.

“Her attacker was carrying a white coffee cup. Investigators focused on that coffee cup. They were able to locate a sticker on the side of it, which indicated an order number and a location of where it had been purchased, including a time in which it had been purchased,” prosecutor Carrie Spiros said.

Police went to a Dunkin’ Donuts location in Medford Square and pulled security video.

“They were able to obtain video that corresponded with the particular cup of coffee that had been purchased. Investigators located an image consistent with this defendant on that videotape purchasing that coffee,” Spiros said.

Investigators showed those images to people living in a nearby housing complex and were pointed to McCue.

Police say the suspect admitted to the crimes, telling them he has schizophrenia and has not been taking his medication.

“Before he purchased the coffee at the Dunkin’ Donuts, he had left his apartment with the intention of hurting someone, later indicating that he had left the apartment with the intention to kill someone,” Spiros said.

In court, McCue’s initial attorney asked for a competency hearing, but when he switched defense attorneys midday, they went in a different direction.

McCue is being held without bail until his next court date on Dec. 6.

