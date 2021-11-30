5 people hospitalized after car catches fire during crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night in Daviess County.

Kentucky State Police say it happened around 9 p.m. on Highway 554 near Highway 81.

They say one vehicle turned in front of another. That second vehicle had a baby, a teenager, and two adults inside.

Troopers say it caught fire.

Those four people and the driver from the first vehicle all went to the hospital. Troopers say they are all expected to be okay.

They say the driver in the first vehicle was cited for having no license and no insurance.

