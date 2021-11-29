Vigil held for 2 children killed in police chase crash 4 years ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been four years since two children were killed in crash.

Their car was hit by another car that had just been involved in a police chase in Evansville.

Family and friends are remembering two-year-old Princess Carter and seven-month-old Prince Carter.

A prayer service started at 4 p.m. at the crash scene on Linwood and Monroe Avenue.

They’ve held similar services on the previous anniversary dates.

The children’s mother, Janae Carter, was also in the car but survived the crash.

She and her family are hosting the hour long service.

Their father, Terence Barker, was also killed.

