Ron White returning to Evansville’s Victory Theatre

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Comedian Ron White is returning to Evansville.

He’s scheduled to give a show at the Victory Theatre Saturday, April 23.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

White is known for being part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour with other comedians like Jeff Foxworthy.

He’s also known for drinking scotch and smoking cigars on stage.

White is no stranger to the Victory. He’s played several shows there years past.

