Police: Man reportedly steals several laptops in Fairfield on Black Friday

Wayne County, Illinois
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - Officials are reporting a burglary at the Fairfield Walmart on Friday.

According to Fairfield Police, a male suspect stole several laptops from Walmart in Fairfield on Black Friday.

Authorities believe he was armed.

The Fairfield Police Chief tells us they’re confident they’ll make an arrest sometime this week.

