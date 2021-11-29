Pilot program will allow cameras in Vanderburgh Co. courtroom, starting this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The state of Indiana will allow cameras in five courtrooms statewide starting Wednesday as part of a new pilot program.

One of those selected to be in the test group is the Vanderburgh Superior Court.

During the program, media outlets can request to cover certain trials as they happen live.

We spoke with Judge Les Shively who said he expressed interest in participating in such a program almost three years ago.

“If the public has the right to view it as it happens, then they can see the real thing and draw their own conclusions based upon the facts that are actually presented. I just hope it is well received and that public takes advantage of this program. They’ll learn more about this system and how it really works,” said Judge Shively. >

The pilot program will last about four months, and the participating judges will determine which cases are appropriate for cameras.

