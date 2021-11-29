Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Pilot program will allow cameras in Vanderburgh Co. courtroom, starting this week

By Declan Loftus
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The state of Indiana will allow cameras in five courtrooms statewide starting Wednesday as part of a new pilot program.

One of those selected to be in the test group is the Vanderburgh Superior Court.

During the program, media outlets can request to cover certain trials as they happen live.

We spoke with Judge Les Shively who said he expressed interest in participating in such a program almost three years ago.

“If the public has the right to view it as it happens, then they can see the real thing and draw their own conclusions based upon the facts that are actually presented. I just hope it is well received and that public takes advantage of this program. They’ll learn more about this system and how it really works,” said Judge Shively. >

The pilot program will last about four months, and the participating judges will determine which cases are appropriate for cameras.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch confirms police responded to a shots fired call on West Iowa Street in Evansville on...
2 people in deadly weekend shooting identified
A community in Hopkins County is in shock after a car crash on Tuesday night led to the death...
Dawson Springs community mourns teen killed in crash
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
EPD: Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive at home
EPD: Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive at home
Dispatch says that shots fired were reported on the 800 block of Taylor Avenue in Evansville on...
Police: Man shot while trying to break into home in Evansville

Latest News

Vigil held for 2 children killed in police chase crash 4 years ago
11/29 Neighborhood Watch
11/29 Neighborhood Watch
Area non-profits hoping for help this “Giving Tuesday”
Area non-profits hoping for help this “Giving Tuesday”
Area non-profits hoping for help this “Giving Tuesday”
Area non-profits hoping for help this “Giving Tuesday”