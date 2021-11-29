Officers: Police looking for man involved in hit & run in Mt. Carmel

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - Officers with the Mt. Carmel Police Department are searching for a man involved in a hit and run incident that happened over the weekend.

Officials say a man was driving a black Ford F350 and caused a wreck with three other vehicles at Ninth and Market Street Saturday afternoon.

They say the truck then broke down and the suspect ran from the scene.

Officers say they later discovered the truck was stolen out of Georgia.

They say at least three people were hurt in the crash and were taken to the hospital.

The Mt. Carmel Police Department then received information that the man was given a ride to Princeton, Indiana.

They say he was dropped off in the Burger King area near Walmart.

However, they say they haven’t found the suspect after extensive searching in possible Princeton locations.

Authorities say all victims injured in the accident have been released from the hospital.

Below is an image of the alleged suspect. Although the quality of the image is poor, you are asked to call the police if you know anything about this incident.

Police looking for suspect involved in a hit and run incident in Mt. Carmel over the weekend. (Mt. Carmel Police Department Facebook.)

