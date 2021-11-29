Birthday Club
Newburgh synagogue celebrates first night of Hanukkah

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday was the first night of Hanukkah with the eight-day Jewish celebration falling earlier than usual this year.

A synagogue in Newburgh kicked off its holiday festivities this weekend.

On the first night of Hanukkah, people of the Jewish faith light the menorah, which is exactly what happened outside Temple Adath B’nai Israel on Sunday evening.

The Chanukah lighting was held in the synagogue parking lot, as those who attended got to enjoy some hot chocolate and other treats.

Normally, Hanukkah falls a little closer to Christmas, or at least in the month of December. This year, the Jewish community get to start celebrating over Thanksgiving weekend.

At sundown, the Menorah was lit and kids began to open presents, often one for each of the eight nights.

