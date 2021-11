Muhlenberg Co. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Monday, health officials in Muhlenberg County reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 28 new cases.

That’s since their last report on Sunday.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department will be doing free COVID-19 testing Tuesday by appointment only. Call 270-754-3200 to schedule.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find a vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky. Our last report from the Green River District was last Tuesday.

Daviess Co. - 17,672 cases, 278 deaths, 54.87% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 5,806 cases, 96 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 8,462 cases, 205 deaths

Ohio Co. - 4,648 cases, 85 deaths, 41.28% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 8,082 cases, 112 deaths, 51.89% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,524 cases, 39 deaths, 47.79% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,529 cases, 42 deaths, 50.60% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,493 cases, 37 deaths, 42.40% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,403 cases, 19 deaths, 60.57% vaccinated

