Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WFIE) - Henderson police say a juvenile was shot early this morning. They say it happened in the area of Powell and S. Adams.

We’ll hear from President Biden today on a new COVID variant. It’s already restricting some travel to South African countries.

We could learn more today about a murder-suicide in Evansville over the weekend. Police reports show authorities were called to that home on West Iowa street hours before they found two people dead.

The Dawson Springs Community is remembering the life of 18-year-old Logan McKnight. He died in a crash last week. The high school offered its gym to hold the large crowd expected to say their final goodbyes this week.

The Gibson Southern Titans are state champs! The halls will be buzzing today as the school celebrates the football team’s first-ever state title.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

