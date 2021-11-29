Birthday Club
Mobile syphilis screening units opening in Evansville starting Monday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health will have two mobile syphilis screening units in Evansville beginning on Monday.

These mobile units will be set up in different locations to provide screening/testing, as well as treatment to anyone who might be at risk or concerned they may have been exposed to syphilis.

This comes after the Vanderburgh County Health Department detected a syphilis outbreak earlier this month.

Screenings and treatment will be free of charge for those who test positive or those who have been exposed.

