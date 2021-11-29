Mainly dry, warmer by week’s end

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday started off in the low 20s with clear skies across the Tri-State. Winds shifted to the south and helped push temps into the upper 40s. Partly sunny skies for Tuesday with highs in the middle 50s. A weak weather disturbance will kick up a few light rain showers late Tuesday night through early Wednesday as lows drop into the middle 30s. Skies will clear again by Wednesday afternoon as highs push into the upper 50s. A persistent southerly wind will nudge highs into the middle 60s on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances return over the weekend as highs drop back into the lower 50s to middle 40s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.