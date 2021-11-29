Jasper Police warning residents about scam
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is warning residents about a scam using the department’s name and telephone number.
Officials say the scam says that your social security number has been compromised.
Authorities ask residents not to give any information over the phone.
You’re asked to contact the police department if you receive a call.
