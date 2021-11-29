Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Indiana Department of Health returning to Posey Co. for COVID vaccines, testing

Indiana Department of Health testing clinic
Indiana Department of Health testing clinic
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health Strike Team will be returning to Posey County this week for COVID vaccinations and testing.

Officials say they will have all vaccine options for anyone that still needs their first shot or their booster shots.

They will also have pediatric vaccines for those five and older.

All testing and vaccinations are free.

That’s happening from December 1-4 from noon until 8 p.m. at the Mt. Vernon Fire Department.

The Posey County Health Department is asking those in the community to take advantage of this service while they are in the county.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A community in Hopkins County is in shock after a car crash on Tuesday night led to the death...
Dawson Springs community mourns teen killed in crash
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Dispatch confirms police responded to a shots fired call on West Iowa Street in Evansville on...
Officers investigating deadly weekend shooting in Evansville
EPD: Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive at home
EPD: Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive at home
Dispatch says that shots fired were reported on the 800 block of Taylor Avenue in Evansville on...
Police: Man shot while trying to break into home in Evansville

Latest News

Jasper Police warning residents about scam
Evansville Regional Economic Partnership to present development plans to state.
Evansville Regional Economic Partnership to present development plans to state
Evansville Regional Economic Partnership to present development plans to state
Evansville Regional Economic Partnership to present development plans to state
Police called to reported assault in Henderson Saturday.
Police called to reported assault in Henderson Saturday.