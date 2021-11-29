Indiana Department of Health returning to Posey Co. for COVID vaccines, testing

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health Strike Team will be returning to Posey County this week for COVID vaccinations and testing.

Officials say they will have all vaccine options for anyone that still needs their first shot or their booster shots.

They will also have pediatric vaccines for those five and older.

All testing and vaccinations are free.

That’s happening from December 1-4 from noon until 8 p.m. at the Mt. Vernon Fire Department.

The Posey County Health Department is asking those in the community to take advantage of this service while they are in the county.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.