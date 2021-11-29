Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. releases new COVID numbers after Thanksgiving holiday

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,960 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,097,128 cases and 16,853 deaths.

There were no newly reported deaths for Monday our area. However, the state didn’t update numbers Thursday through Sunday.

Since last Wednesday, there has been an increase of one new death in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Dubois County.

Monday, the map showed 88 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 21 new cases in Warrick County, 15 new cases in Posey County, 10 Gibson County, seven new cases in Spencer County, six new cases in Dubois County, four new cases in Perry County, and three new cases in Pike County.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 34,221 cases, 495 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 8,710 cases, 139 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 11,995 cases, 189 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,832 cases, 53 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 4,032 cases, 44 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 7,002 cases, 118 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,558 cases, 46 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,441 cases, 44 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch confirms police responded to a shots fired call on West Iowa Street in Evansville on...
2 people in deadly weekend shooting identified
A community in Hopkins County is in shock after a car crash on Tuesday night led to the death...
Dawson Springs community mourns teen killed in crash
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
EPD: Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive at home
EPD: Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive at home
Dispatch says that shots fired were reported on the 800 block of Taylor Avenue in Evansville on...
Police: Man shot while trying to break into home in Evansville

Latest News

Area non-profits hoping for help this “Giving Tuesday”
Ron White
Ron White returning to Evansville’s Victory Theatre
Evansville Regional Economic Partnership to present development plans to state.
Evansville Regional Economic Partnership presents development plans to state
Dispatch confirms police responded to a shots fired call on West Iowa Street in Evansville on...
2 people in deadly weekend shooting identified