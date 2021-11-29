Ind. releases new COVID numbers after Thanksgiving holiday

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,960 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,097,128 cases and 16,853 deaths.

There were no newly reported deaths for Monday our area. However, the state didn’t update numbers Thursday through Sunday.

Since last Wednesday, there has been an increase of one new death in Vanderburgh County and one new death in Dubois County.

Monday, the map showed 88 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 21 new cases in Warrick County, 15 new cases in Posey County, 10 Gibson County, seven new cases in Spencer County, six new cases in Dubois County, four new cases in Perry County, and three new cases in Pike County.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 34,221 cases, 495 deaths

Dubois Co. - 8,710 cases, 139 deaths

Warrick Co. - 11,995 cases, 189 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,832 cases, 53 deaths

Posey Co. - 4,032 cases, 44 deaths

Gibson Co. - 7,002 cases, 118 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,558 cases, 46 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,441 cases, 44 deaths

