Gibson Southern senior named Mental Attitude Award recipient after football team’s state title

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson Southern Titans won the IHSAA Class 3A football state championship Friday afternoon, and along with that came plenty of postgame medals and hardware.

Immediately after the game, the IHSAA selected one athlete as the Blake Ress Mental Attitude Award winner, and Gibson Southern senior lineman Ryan Holzmeyer was this year’s recipient.

While maintaining a 3.78 GPA, Holzmeyer is involved in BETA Club, theatre, as well as the president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also plays for the Gibson Southern baseball team.

Following graduation, Holzmeyer is heading to Marian College next fall.

“I’m not worthy of this,” Holzmeyer said. “There’s so many more people who are more deserving of this than me, but I’m just grateful for whoever voted for me. It’s really a blessing, and I’m just at a loss for words right now.”

“Ryan’s a great kid, and he’s done a lot for our community,” Gibson Southern head football coach Nick Hart said. “I’m very proud of him for what he’s done off the field, and he’s a great player for us on the field, but I’m proud of the person he is.”

Gibson Southern High school received a $1,000 scholarship in Holzmeyer’s name from the Indianapolis Colts.

