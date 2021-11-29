Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Gibson Southern senior named Mental Attitude Award recipient after football team’s state title

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson Southern Titans won the IHSAA Class 3A football state championship Friday afternoon, and along with that came plenty of postgame medals and hardware.

[HIGHLIGHTS: Gibson Southern football overcomes double-digit deficit to win program’s first state title]

Immediately after the game, the IHSAA selected one athlete as the Blake Ress Mental Attitude Award winner, and Gibson Southern senior lineman Ryan Holzmeyer was this year’s recipient.

While maintaining a 3.78 GPA, Holzmeyer is involved in BETA Club, theatre, as well as the president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also plays for the Gibson Southern baseball team.

Following graduation, Holzmeyer is heading to Marian College next fall.

“I’m not worthy of this,” Holzmeyer said. “There’s so many more people who are more deserving of this than me, but I’m just grateful for whoever voted for me. It’s really a blessing, and I’m just at a loss for words right now.”

“Ryan’s a great kid, and he’s done a lot for our community,” Gibson Southern head football coach Nick Hart said. “I’m very proud of him for what he’s done off the field, and he’s a great player for us on the field, but I’m proud of the person he is.”

Gibson Southern High school received a $1,000 scholarship in Holzmeyer’s name from the Indianapolis Colts.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A community in Hopkins County is in shock after a car crash on Tuesday night led to the death...
Dawson Springs community mourns teen killed in crash
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Dispatch confirms police responded to a shots fired call on West Iowa Street in Evansville on...
EPD: Officers investigating murder-suicide case after shots fired call on Saturday
EPD: Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive at home
EPD: Death investigation underway after man found unresponsive at home
Dispatch says that shots fired were reported on the 800 block of Taylor Avenue in Evansville on...
Police: Man shot while trying to break into home in Evansville

Latest News

The Gibson Southern football team placed a bow on its historic 2021 campaign by defeating...
‘A dream come true’: Unrelenting defense, electric offense fuels Gibson Southern’s comeback win
‘A dream come true’: Unrelenting defense, electric offense fuels Gibson Southern’s comeback win
‘A dream come true’: Unrelenting defense, electric offense fuels Gibson Southern’s comeback win
Gibson Southern senior named Mental Attitude Award recipient after football team’s state title
Gibson Southern senior named Mental Attitude Award recipient after football team’s state title
Andrean (11-3) vs. Mater Dei (12-2) football highlights.
Mater Dei falls short of championship glory, loses to Andrean in 2A state finals