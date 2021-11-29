EWSU to resume late fees & shuts-offs this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will resume late fees and shut-offs this week.

Officials say they didn’t charge late fees or disconnect services for customers who were affected by late billing issues this fall.

Since they fixed the mail distribution problem, they say they will be resuming those late fees and shut-offs on December 1.

They say customers who need more time to pay the past due amount are urged to call EWSU Customer Service at 812-436-7846 before the due date to set up payment arrangements to avoid additional fees.

You can also request payment arrangements online.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.