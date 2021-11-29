Evansville Regional Economic Partnership to present development plans to state

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Regional Economic Partnership has submitted a plan to the state, hoping to get a cut of a $500 million program.

Now, they will be presenting the plan to the state on Monday.

These are massive plans for development not only here in Evansville but around the Tri-State.

They are asking for more than $50 million from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative - that’s the (READI) program, which would help pay for projects in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, and Gibson Counties.

One of the main projects listed in the plan is the River Center, which would be between Old National Bank and CenterPoint on the Evansville riverfront.

According to the plan, it would have market-rate rentals, 32,000 square feet of restaurants and retailers, 100 pedestal parking spaces and a stair-step design that would create seating for large events.

Officials say with this plan their goal is to increase population and attract young talent to the area.

Officials also say if completely successful, they’re projecting this plan to cost hundreds of millions of dollars. With benefits even to our neighbors across the bridge.

