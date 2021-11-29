‘Dream come true’: Unrelenting defense, electric offense fuels Gibson Southern’s state comeback win

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Another exciting high school football season in the Hoosier State is officially in the books, as state champions were crowned at Lucas Oil Stadium over the weekend.

On Friday, the Gibson Southern football team placed a bow on its historic 2021 campaign by defeating Brebeuf Jesuit in a 45-35 shootout victory to clinch its first-ever Class 3A state title.

After trading touchdowns in the opening quarter, Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart and his crew found themselves into some trouble, falling behind 26-7 to the Braves early in the second quarter. But the Titans then turned the tide as the defense stepped up with two critical interceptions, which both set up a pair of touchdown drives by senior quarterback Brady Allen and company.

By halftime, Gibson Southern was able to cut the deficit down to one.

In the third quarter, the Titans completed their comeback by surging ahead with 17 more points on offense, while the defense got two more picks to seal the deal.

“We had some tough bounces early - that one deflection that went right to their guy, and just a lot of bang-bang stuff that didn’t go our way,” Hart said. “But they kind of weathered that and kept competing.”

“Noah [Bryant] made a couple big plays,” Allen said. “Those [defensive backs] really stepped up late in the first half and again in the second half, and they really allowed our offense to catch back up. For them to get as many stops as they did, to hold them to six [points] in the second half, it gave our offense a lot of momentum.”

“Our offense was able to go back and convert on those interceptions and those defensive stops,” Gibson Southern wide receiver Rory Heltsley said. “And the second half, they really picked it up and they really got us the must-needed stops that we needed to hold the lead in the game.”

“We have dreams all the time, but actually for it to come true is just beyond blessed,” Gibson Southern senior lineman Ryan Holzmeyer said. “You can’t take it away from us.”

“To go out this way is a dream come true - perfect,” Allen said.

The Titans conclude their season with an impressive 14-1 record.

