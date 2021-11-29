Deputies: 3 people taken to hospital after head-on crash in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A head-on crash in Hopkins County sent three people to the hospital over the weekend.

Officials say it happened on Sunday around 7:30 on Nebo Road.

Deputies say they responded to that wreck in the area of 11455 Nebo Road.

During an initial investigation, officials say the driver of a Chevy Malibu was traveling south on Nebo when a deer came on the roadway.

They say the driver then swerved into the northbound lane and directly into the path of a Dodge Journey.

The two vehicles collided.

They say the collision trapped the driver of the Malibu, as well as the driver of the Dodge Journey and her passenger.

According to authorities, all three had to be extricated from the vehicles before being taken to the hospital.

