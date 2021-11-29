Crews respond to Greenville house fire

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Several fire agencies in Hopkins County responded to a residential structure fire on Sunday.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, the fire broke out at a home on the 2300 block of State Route 181 North in Greenville.

Fire officials say crews have been on scene for nearly two hours.

The northbound and southbound lanes of State Route 181 are temporarily closed and will be shut down for an extended period of time, fire officials say.

Officials urge drivers to avoid this area while crews work.

Central City Fire and the Graham Volunteer Fire Department were the other agencies that responded to the house fire.

