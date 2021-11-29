Birthday Club
Area non-profits hoping for help this “Giving Tuesday”

By Declan Loftus
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we shift away from the season’s big shopping days, area non-profits need your help during this season of giving.

This Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday”, a day many organizations look forward to every year.

One of those is Ark Crisis Children’s Center. They rely on donations to provide children with an emergency safe haven.

Its executive director praised the community’s generosity and asked the public for its support once again.

“It puts people in the right mindset to give, instead of just receive. And keeping in mind the non-profits that do great work throughout the year who can really benefit from a generous gift on Giving Tuesday and towards the end of the year is something we look forward to,” said Ark Crisis Child Care Center Executive Director Angie Richards Cheek.

Click here if you would like to donate to Ark’s crisis child care program.

