Tri-State holiday shoppers venture out for Small Business Saturday

Business is booming for Evansville bookstore
By Robinson Miles
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State businesses are reaping the benefits from the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

Set on the day immediately after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday is designed to support small local businesses like Bluestocking Social, which is a bookstore located at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville.

The store opened back in August 2020. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners Matt and Annie Fitzpatrick were both working from home.

Their initial plan was to open a mobile bookstore, but after looking into the idea, they realized it would be cheaper to open a brick-and-mortar store. Even though they opened their doors in the middle of the pandemic, business has been booming.

”A lot steadier than we thought it would be, especially opening in a pandemic,” Matt said. “I always joke with customers that we’re either smarter than everyone else or dumber than everyone else. That we’re still trying to figure it out, that we opened up in the middle of a pandemic, but so far it’s been pretty steady and a lot better than we anticipated.”

They say the idea for the store came naturally since Annie is an avid reader. Matt is an art teacher at Castle High School, so the store also sells art supplies.

For those lucky enough when they visit, customers might see one of their pets roaming the store, including a cat and a pug.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

