Mostly dry and warmer week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We had plenty of sunshine today, but a chilly breeze from the northwest kept our temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50° this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear, calm and cold with temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Clear, calm and cold is often a recipe for frost, and it may be possible in some locations, but I think our air is a little too dry for a lot of widespread frost development.

Monday will start out sunny and calm, but we will see a few more clouds and the wind will start to pick up from the south during the afternoon as a warm front moves into the Tri-State. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to around 50° again on Monday, but that front will kickstart a warm-up that will last through the rest of the workweek.

Tuesday, we will start the day with lows in the mid 30s, then we will climb into the mid 50s during the afternoon. More clouds will move in during the second half of the day Tuesday and continue into Wednesday as a cold front skirts along the northern edge of the Tri-State. I cannot completely rule out an isolated shower overnight Tuesday night, but most of us will stay dry.

Because that cold front will stay to our north, our temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday under partly cloudy skies.

Our winds will increase from the southwest on Thursday, bringing us another shot of warm air and pushing our temperatures into the low to mid 60s Thursday and Friday.

However, a cold front will pass through our region Friday into Saturday. Once again, an isolated shower is possible, but many of us may end up staying dry. The main impact from that cold front will be the shift in our wind direction. Our high temperatures will drop back into the low to mid 50s next weekend as cooler air takes over from the northwest.

